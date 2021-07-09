Cancel
UFC 264 PPV Price: How Much Will Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Cost?

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday in Las Vegas, two rivals are stepping into the Octagon in a trilogy bout that could prove to be the biggest MMA event of 2021. At UFC 264, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are settling the score after their meeting earlier this year at UFC 257. This is a pay-per-view event airing exclusively via ESPN+, so if you want to watch the UFC 264 live stream on Saturday, now’s the time to sign up for this premium streaming platform if you haven’t already. Here’s the all-important UFC 264 PPV price.

