Madonna stands with Britney Spears, 'give this woman her life back'
In the last week alone Bessemer Trust, the wealth management group that was supposed to act as co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate with her father Jamie Spears. As well as Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham; and Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph have all recently resigned. However, as stated in Spears’ temporary co-conservator Jodi Montgomery’s petition makes clear, she has no plans to do the same.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0