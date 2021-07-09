Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Deals: iPad Air drops to second-best prices at $60 off, Anker iPhone essentials from $11, more

By Blair Altland
9to5Mac
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re heading into the weekend with all of the best deals headlined by the second-best prices to date on Apple’s latest iPad Air at $60 off. That’s alongside a series of Anker iPhone essentials starting at $11 and this Spigen AirTags case for $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Apple Ipad#Ipad Air#Anker Iphone#Apple Pencil#Usb C#Edc#Ssd#9to5mac#Apple Watch#Xbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
iPad
Related
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Someone is probably getting fired for this 65-inch QLED 4K TV deal

Fired? Well, maybe not, but seriously, how else can you explain this amazing Prime Day deal we found at Walmart for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV? It’s been reduced to $698 from $1,200 and while I’m no math wiz (trust me) I just don’t see how Walmart can still be making money at this price.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Radical New iPhone Suddenly Takes Shape

Apple’s iPhone 13 range may have taken a turn for the worse this week, but the good news is the company is working on a far more radical new iPhone for those who remain patient. Following his report that Apple will not be making several expected iPhone 13 upgrades this...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Prime Day TV deal: 55-inch Sony LED TV down to nearly half-price

Of all the deals floating around in the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sales, the discount on the Sony Bravia KD-55XH8196 deserves your particular attention. Don't delay, though, this deal ends at midnight. Sony's XH81 range of 4K TVs offers a broad range of panel size options but,...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Samsung TV owners just lost an exclusive feature on their TVs

Samsung TV owners will be well aware of the popular TV Plus app that comes pre-installed on their new smart TVs. This non-subscription and ad-supported service offers a wide range of channels and shows, including content from Vevo Pop, CNN, SuperToons TV, and the Comedy Channel. The best part is that you can tune into Samsung absolutely free with over 90 channels that can be watched without having to provide credit card or bank details.
ElectronicsAOL Corp

Amazon shoppers say these $7 earbuds are 'better than AirPods' — now 65 percent off with this hidden coupon!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a stellar pair of wireless earbuds — ones that rival AirPods, say — for less than $10 seems like a dream. Well, consider this a wakeup call, because these top-rated Wshdz S11 Wireless Earbuds are on sale for just $7 with promo code 65TZZIG6 at checkout, down from $20 at Amazon. You'll save a ginormous 65 percent...you know, if you grab them before someone else does.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Is It Bad to Charge an iPhone With an iPad Charger?

According Apple's site, the 12 Watt USB Power Adapter, it is safe to charge your iPhone (iPhone 5 and later) with your iPad charger. The phone draws the amount of power it needs, the power adapter doesn't "push" the power into the phone. Charging your iPad with your iPhone charger...
Business9to5Mac

Amazon reportedly considering Alexa-powered Apple Watch competitor for kids

While the Apple Watch currently largely dominates the smartwatch industry, companies such as Facebook and Google are actively expanding their efforts in the industry. Now, a new report from Bloomberg says that Amazon has also considered an Alexa-powered wearable that would specifically be designed for children. With the release of...
Electronics9to5Mac

Apple releases new colors for AirTag leather key ring and leather loop

In addition to the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, Apple has also released two new colors for the AirTag leather key ring and the AirTag leather loop. Both are now available in California poppy and forest green. The leather key rings are priced at $35 while the the leather loops are priced at $39. You can purchase them now from Apple.com.
Cell Phonesimore.com

How to customize notifications on iPhone and iPad

You're sitting on the couch. Your iPhone is on the coffee table. You get a notification. You grab your iPhone to see what the notification was. You get another notification and so forth. It's getting out of hand. You're starting to feel all that notification anxiety. So many notifications, so little time!
ElectronicsMLive.com

Best deals on air conditioners, fans as temperatures soar

This summer has had far too many days where open windows just won’t cut it. Heat is sweeping in on a regular basis, and temperatures continue to soar. As the warmer months press on, check out some of our favorite deals on air conditioners and fans. From portable and miniature, to standing and heavy-duty, we have you covered. Browse this collection of cooling appliances from major retailers like Walmart, Wayfair, and more. See below, and select the best option for your home, office, or even dorm room.
Technology9to5Mac

Tested: Harber London leather messenger bag for 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard

The Harber London leather messenger bag is the latest in the company’s line of premium bags pitched squarely at the Apple-owning demographic …. When I tested the company’s Slim Laptop Backpack, I said it was almost exactly what I’d expect if Apple made a leather backpack for MacBook Pro models. This one has a coarser-grained leather, but is still a very appealing option if you’re willing to pay Apple-like prices for your bags.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air, iPad mini and more are on sale today

We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available in the market, starting with the latest iPad models at Amazon.com. For example, you can get your hands on the new 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s currently selling for $639 after receiving a great $110 discount. Now, this deal is limited only to the Rose Gold variant with 256GB storage. This doesn’t mean that you can’t get savings on other color variants, as the Space Gray, Silver, and Green color options are going for $699 after a $50 discount. If you’re OK living with just 64GB storage in your iPad, you can also grab one for $539 since they’re all getting a $60 discount.

Comments / 0

Community Policy