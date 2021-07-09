Where to watch the Euro 2020 final - screenings, cinemas and more for England V Ital
There was cause for celebration on Wednesday as England beat Denmark 2-1 in its latest UEFA Euro 2020 game and earned a spot in the tournament’s final. The easing of coronavirus restrictions means outdoor and indoor venues are back open and ready for business and there’s no better place to get in on the kind of buzz that only an England game could generate, than your local big screen venue.www.independent.co.uk
Comments / 0