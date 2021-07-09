Where to watch the Euro 2020 final - screenings, cinemas and more for England V Ital

It’s official, England will face the ultimate test today as they head through to the Euro 2020 final against Italy, in what will be The Three Lions’ men’s team’s first tournament final in 55 years.For those wanting to secure last-minute seats for the momentous occasion, you’ve come to the right place. This week, we showed you the best big screens in London to soak up today’s atmosphere - but seeing as the whole nation’s got football fever, it’s only fair we broaden our horizons and share the best places to watch wherever you live.ManchesterEventCityFor the first time ever, there...