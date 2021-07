Harry Kane’s goal in extra time saw England advance to the final of Euro 2020 thanks to a 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley. After being held in normal time by a resilient Denmark side, England were given a golden opportunity from the penalty spot when Joakim Maehle was judged to have brought down Raheem Sterling in the box, despite there being little contact. Kane’s initial penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the striker tucked home the rebound to send England through to their first major final since 1966.