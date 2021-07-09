Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland corrections officer indicted for allegedly raping 3 inmates as activists continue to demand that Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst is investigated by the FBI for documented malfeasance....By Clevelandurbannews.com
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com,Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Sexual assault of women inmates is on the rise in the troubled and inhumane Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland where some dozen inmates have died since 2018, many of the deaths questionable and still under investigation by authorities, and at least one of them involving the murder of an inmate.clevelandurbannews.com
Comments / 0