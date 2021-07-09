Here’s a summer to-do list in Oxford

I’m sitting in the Circle on the Ole Miss campus on a July evening, a scene that seems to be perfect for the story I plan to write. Oxford, Mississippi, is a university town. In fact, it almost always has been. Those who settled the town in the 1830s hoped to sway the Mississippi legislature and lead them to establish the state’s university in these wooded north Mississippi hills. In the 1840s, the vote came down to Oxford and Mississippi City on the coast for the location of the university. Oxford won by one vote, and the University of Mississippi has been here ever since.