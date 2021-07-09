Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

Here’s a summer to-do list in Oxford

By John Macon Gillespie
redcuprebellion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sitting in the Circle on the Ole Miss campus on a July evening, a scene that seems to be perfect for the story I plan to write. Oxford, Mississippi, is a university town. In fact, it almost always has been. Those who settled the town in the 1830s hoped to sway the Mississippi legislature and lead them to establish the state’s university in these wooded north Mississippi hills. In the 1840s, the vote came down to Oxford and Mississippi City on the coast for the location of the university. Oxford won by one vote, and the University of Mississippi has been here ever since.

www.redcuprebellion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Faulkner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#University Town#To Do List#Ole Miss#Sec Media Days#Twittersphere#Ajax#City Grocery#Phillip S Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy