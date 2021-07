LEWISBURG — The president of the Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade (UCV4JP) committee said this week that parade-day spaces for veterans are still available. This year, veterans will stay in place as they are honored by spectators, bands and other entertainment during the “drive-through” parade, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Silver Moon complex, off Ziegler Road, Kelly Township. Call 267-760-3332 or email ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com for more information or to reserve a spot. Facebook and Instagram may also be used for reservations.