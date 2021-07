We first reported about this way back in 2015. Not about Bellevue Brewing necessarily, but about how the developers of a large project in Bellevue were looking for a brewery to move into the Spring District and serve as a cornerstone destination for the new development. In addition to housing, office space, and a new brewpub, the Spring District will be a station along the forthcoming light rail line, scheduled to open in 2023. (Image above is a mock-up of the brewpub, from the Spring District website.)