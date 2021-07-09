WATCH: Rory McIlroy Stunned As Shameless Spectator Steals His Golf Club During Scottish Open
Golf star Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a spectator Friday, during the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Standing on the 10th hole, McIlroy’s first of the day, a fan casually and confidently approached the tee box to steal a club right out of the pro golfer’s bag. McIlroy, his caddy Harry Diamond and playing partner Jon Rahm were surrounding the bag, but that didn’t deter the fan from taking whatever he wanted.www.mediaite.com
