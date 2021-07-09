Cancel
Golf

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Stunned As Shameless Spectator Steals His Golf Club During Scottish Open

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf star Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a spectator Friday, during the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Standing on the 10th hole, McIlroy’s first of the day, a fan casually and confidently approached the tee box to steal a club right out of the pro golfer’s bag. McIlroy, his caddy Harry Diamond and playing partner Jon Rahm were surrounding the bag, but that didn’t deter the fan from taking whatever he wanted.

#Golf Club#Shameless#The Renaissance Club#European Tour
