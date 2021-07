ENGLEWOOD- The City of Englewood Downtown Development Authority received a Revitalizing Main Streets grant award of $149,325 from the Colorado Department of Transportation for its Downtown Englewood Crosswalk/Paseo Improvements Project. The project will improve safety, mobility, and access on a mid-block crosswalk on South Broadway Street in Englewood and activate the public spaces on either side. The project will also introduce new elements like higher visibility and durable crosswalk markings as well as improved lighting in the paseos and at each end of the crosswalk.