Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Foxconn, Fisker discussing with WEDC plans to possibly build electric cars in Wisconsin

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC26
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxconn Technology Group says it and the California startup, Fisker, have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans to build electric cars. "As part of the site selection process, Foxconn and Fisker have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn and Fisker look forward to discussions with the WEDC," Foxconn said in a statement to TMJ4 News Thursday.

www.nbc26.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
California State
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Wedc#Foxconn Fisker#Wedc#Foxconn Technology Group#Henrikfisker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the British Open on his links debut and became the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt. The 24-year-old American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth to follow up his victory at last year’s PGA Championship on debut, just 11 months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy