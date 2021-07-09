Foxconn, Fisker discussing with WEDC plans to possibly build electric cars in Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group says it and the California startup, Fisker, have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans to build electric cars. "As part of the site selection process, Foxconn and Fisker have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn and Fisker look forward to discussions with the WEDC," Foxconn said in a statement to TMJ4 News Thursday.