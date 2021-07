A Valley congressman is re-introducing a bill he first pitched more than two years ago to give deported veterans a pathway to citizenship. "I think everybody agrees that we should not be deporting someone who wore a uniform and fought for our freedom,” Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) said. “Many of these are highly decorated veterans who come back with high levels of PTSD, maybe get in a fight or altercation and the next thing you know they find themselves deported."