Premiere: Sam Himself Debuts New Single “What It’s Worth”
NY-based singer/songwriter and self-described ‘Fondue Western baritone’ Sam Himself is gearing up to release his debut LP Power Ballads later this year. With the world brought to a standstill by COVID-19 and Sam unexpectedly stuck in his native Basel, Switzerland, Sam decamped to his mom’s attic and spent the lockdown writing his debut. He’s already shared “Nothing Like the Night” and “Cry,” his first two singles from the record, and today he’s back with his third single, “What It’s Worth,” premiering with Under the Radar.www.undertheradarmag.com
