Fayetteville Adventure Series continues July 11 with a family greenway ride
The latest event in the Fayetteville Adventure Series is set for Sunday, July 11 with a family bike ride along the Razorback Greenway. Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau, recently joined a local partnership to help fund low-cost, beginner bike rides in the Fayetteville area. The series offers recreational rides and educational events that delve deeper into the Ozark outdoors.
