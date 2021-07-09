Cancel
Hard Choices are Ahead for the Colorado River, but One Scientist's Voice is Making Waves

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Schmidt ‘thinks big and speaks candidly,’ and his brassy approach may be just what the doctor ordered for the struggling Colorado River, according to a new article appearing in Science Magazine. The piece features the big personality and high-impact career of the river scientist from the Center for Colorado River Studies in Utah State University’s S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources, and details what Schmidt sees as the next hurdles for the health of the Colorado River. And the perspective couldn’t be more timely. A warming climate is reducing the flow in the Colorado River, while at the same time, policymakers are embarking on a five-year process of renegotiating key agreements over use and management of the river’s water. Schmidt is making what could be his most important push of his career to shape the fate of a river that has long captured his professional and personal attention.

