Idaho Falls, ID

North Highland Park concrete improvements to being Monday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 9 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 3H Construction will begin making improvements to the concrete on Elmore Avenue on Monday.

Parking on Elmore Avenue from Science Center Drive to Presto Street will be restricted during construction.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in 60 days.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control and detour signs, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

The post North Highland Park concrete improvements to being Monday appeared first on Local News 8 .

