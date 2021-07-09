Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; McMinn; Meigs; West Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRADLEY...SOUTHWESTERN MEIGS WESTERN POLK...SOUTHWESTERN MCMINN AND NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1156 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Cleveland to 8 miles southeast of Wildwood Lake to near Eton. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Benton, Charleston, East Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, South Cleveland, Calhoun, Conasauga, Big Frog Mountain and Parksville.