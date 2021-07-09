Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Daniel Radcliffe recalls ‘craziest’ Harry Potter stunt: ‘I will never be allowed to do that again’

By Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psr2Q_0as9wyEn00

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed the “craziest” stunt he ever performed in the Harry Potter films.

Radcliffe – who famously portrayed the titular wizard throughout JK Rowling ’s franchise – opened up about his most dangerous stunts during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight .

“They let me do the craziest stunt I was ever able to do,” said Radcliffe, who revealed the scene takes place in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire .

He said: “It was like a 40ft fall down a roof. I was on a wire but I was properly in free fall. It was only there to catch me at the end. And I was absolutely terrified.”

The 31-year-old continued: “I worked a lot with the stunt department by then, and they were like, ‘You can do this. Do you want to try it?’ And I said yet. But then I got up there and was absolutely terrified.”

The scene Radcliffe is referring to takes place during the first task of the Triwizard Tournament.

Along with the other contestants taking part in the competition, Harry goes up against a dragon.

During the action sequence, Harry is knocked from his broom and slides down a roof that leaves him clinging to the edge of a building.

Radcliffe was only 15 years old when shooting the film, which is the fourth of the eight instalments.

Reminiscing about the moment, which he recalled they filmed “two or three times”, the actor said: “I’ve realised since that, that was very special circumstances in that set and I will never be allowed to do something like that again.”

Radcliffe currently stars in TBS’s anthology series Miracle Workers . The third season of the comedy series is set to premiere on 13 July.

Comments / 3

The Independent

The Independent

181K+
Followers
90K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#The Stunt Department#Tbs#Miracle Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter Actress Talks About 'Horrible' Deathly Hallows Experience After Gaining Weight

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave turned in a strong performance as Lavender Brown in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, but unfortunately, her return to the franchise for Deathly Hallows didn’t go quite so well, at least behind the camera. The comedian, who is about to release her debut novel entitled Sunset, recently reflected on her time working on the incredibly popular franchise, and she was open about how uncomfortable she felt. Between the films, Cave grew up and as many people do, gained some weight, and when she came back, she was treated “like a different species.”
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harry Potter: this is how the actors changed 10 years after the end of the saga

How did time go by so fast? This Friday the Harry Potter saga meets 10 years since his last movie and fans remembered it on social media. The film catapulted the careers of its protagonists, but since then none has been as successful as in productions based on the novel by JK Rowling. See how each one is today!
MoviesHello Magazine

Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps tease cast mate crushes

Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps took a trip down memory lane at The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition in Covent Garden, a new attraction that showcases never-before-scene images from the series - and revealed plenty of secrets from their time filming the eight movies!. Chatting to HELLO!, the pair...
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter Star Reveals Why They Don't Want a Revival or Reboot

One of Harry Potter’s stars doesn’t really want a revival or reboot. Bonnie Wright is known as the face of Ginny Weasley. For her, there’s no real reason to jumpstart the entire cast’s tenure at Hogwarts. HBO Max has been adamant that they view Harry Potter as a cornerstone franchise. So, there will probably be a TV show or movie reboot before the decade is over. Wright told People that the reunion doesn’t sound like something that’s feasible, and that sits just fine with her. She loves her co-stars, but is absolutely okay with leaving the massively successful run in the past. (Fans are another story entirely as they can’t get enough of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.) More and more of the franchise’s stars keep getting asked about the prospect of showing up again. Their responses have been mixed as of late. Hopefully, a couple of the familiar faces show up in some capacity.
Moviesepicstream.com

What Happened to the Time Turner in Harry Potter?

You don’t need to go back in time to 2004 to rewatch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the franchise’s most magical, whimsical, and fun entry to date. Luckily, you can stream all the Harry Potter movies online, but the chances are that you already keep the collection as well-guarded as you would Horcruxes (if you had any reason to possess such things). But if, for example, you needed to rescue a loyal hippogriff, or save a friend from having the life sucked out of them, or do pretty much anything that requires you to undo something terrible and make life a bit easier, then time travel would come in very handy. This begs to question why the Time-Turner isn’t used again in the Harry Potter series.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Harry Potter: Ralph Fiennes improvised Voldemort moment in Deathly Hallows that divided fan reaction

It’s been 10 years since the final Harry Potter film was released.Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was released in July 2011, bringing the franchise to an end after eight outings and more than $7bn (£5.5bn) at the global box office.The final film, which was shot back-to-back with the first part, depicted the Battle of Hogwarts, which led to the death of many characters.However, the film’s most disturbing moment was actually improvised by Ralph Fiennes, who played the villainous Voldemort.It occurs during a scene with Slytherin student Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) in which Voldemort attempts to convince...
MoviesBroadway.com

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Resume West End Performances in October as Two-Part Play

Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley and Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in London. Time to dust off your broomsticks! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will resume West End performances on October 14 at the Palace Theatre. London audiences will continue to see the original two-part production. As previously announced, a reimagined one-part production of Cursed Child will arrive on Broadway this fall.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Canon?

The Harry Potter movie franchise reached an explosive end in 2011 with the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which saw the Boy Who Lived finally defeat Lord Voldemort after becoming the Master of Death and destroying all seven Horcruxes. And the book series had also come to an end by that point too, leaving no future material for any more films. It was as though J.K. Rowling herself had snapped the Elder wand clean in two and cast the pieces into oblivion, denying any future storyteller the possibility of revisiting the Harry Potter universe for the sake of profit over quality.
MoviesWoodlands Online& LLC

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Family Vacation Ideas – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Looking for some family vacation ideas? How about a Universal Studios Hollywood with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter trip? For those of you that don’t know, I am a huge Harry Potter fan, like huge. It has been a dream of mine for years to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. I got the chance to visit Universal Studios Hollywood while going back home to visit family in Southern California, and let me tell you, the WWoHP did not disappoint.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Relive the Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever

Watch: Tom Felton Talks Spooky Role & Answers "Harry Potter" Questions. Even after all this time? Always. While it's been 10 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 hit theaters, officially bringing to an end the iconic movie franchise, it feels like just yesterday we were settling in our theater seats, popcorn in one hand, wand in the other, ready to see how the journey of the boy who lived would end. (Except, you know, we read the book when it came out so we totally knew, but we still wanted to see it.)

Comments / 3

Community Policy