Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Haack Cuddles Boyfriend In New Photo As She Reveals They’ve Been Dating For Months

By Eric Todisco
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyWyZ_0as9wwTL00
MEGA

‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina Haack showed off her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on Instagram and explained why she kept the relationship a secret until now.

Christina Haack, 38, has a new man in her life. The Flip or Flop star made her relationship with new boyfriend Joshua Hall Instagram official on Thursday, July 8 by sharing a photo of the two lovebirds coupled up. In her caption, Christina revealed that she’s been dating Joshua since the spring and explained why she decided to keep the new relationship under wraps from the public for the first few months.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” Christina began.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Christina went on to say that when she realized they were being photographed together at LAX airport on July 6, her “heart started beating” out of her chest due to her concerns for Joshua. “I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family,” she said. The HGTV star noted that while she “may be a bit crazy” and is “definitely not perfect,” she’s choosing to remain unbothered by other people’s opinions and comments. “Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own,” Christina said. “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilNKV_0as9wwTL00
MEGA

Christina’s new relationship comes shortly after it was revealed that her ex, Ant Anstead, is now dating Renee Zellweger. The pair’s romance was first reported on June 24, and the stars later spent time together over July 4th weekend at his home in Laguna Beach. Ant’s son, Hudson, whom he welcomed with Christina in Sept. 2019, was also with them on the beach getaway.

Christina was married to Ant from Dec. 2018 until their separation in Sept. 2020. They finalized their divorce two months later, and Christina began using her maiden name again. Before Ant, she was married to Tarek El Moussa, her Flip or Flop co-star, from 2009 to 2017. They had two kids together, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, during the eight-year marriage. Tarek, like Ant, moved on after his split from Christina and began dating Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young. The couple got engaged on July 25, 2020 while celebrating their one-year anniversary at Catalina Island in California.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Person
Renee Zellweger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Heather Rae#A New Man#Christinahaack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna ‘Believes’ Her Ex-Lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart Will Be A ‘Great Advocate’ For Britney Spears

Just days after Madonna vowed to get Britney Spears ‘out of jail’, it was reported that her former lawyer Mathew Rosengart could be hired as Brit’s new attorney. Madonna has thrown her support behind fellow pop icon Britney Spears, and now the pair might even be sharing a lawyer. The “Vogue” singer, who was once represented by the high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, believes he would be a “great advocate” for the chart-topper in her conservatorship battle. The 62-year-old shared an Instagram Story on July 8, lambasting Britney’s legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Just days later, a source close to Madonna has told HollywoodLife that she genuinely wants to help her “Me Against The Music” collaborator.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Rocks Super Sexy Maid Outfit In New Photos Amid Legal Battle

Britney Spears modeled a maid outfit on the eve of the next court hearing for her conservatorship. See the pics. Britney Spears donned a seductive maid outfit in a series of photos on July 13. The pop star, 39, shared two photos in the black costume with yellow ruffles against a red backdrop on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the IG post with a series of red high heels emojis.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg & Look-Alike Son Michael, 15, Are Almost The Same Height On Family Outing

Mark Wahlberg’s son Michael has gotten nearly as tall as his superstar dad. His son even looked like the actor in his younger days. Mark Wahlberg‘s, 50, son Michael, 15, has definitely hit his growth spurt. The teen was almost the same height as the Boogie Nights actor. The pair were seen on a rare family outing, getting dinner together at Nobu in New York on Tuesday July 13. Mark rocked a classic and simple look, wearing a blue t-shirt and jean shorts with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Michael looked a little more relaxed and casual, wearing a plain white t-shirt, black jeans, and glasses.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Hazel-E Mocked For Seemingly Claiming Cardi B Copied Her Daughter’s Princess-Themed Party

Drama! Rapper Hazel-E was overtly criticized on social media after she seemingly accused Cardi B of copying her daughter’s lavish princess-themed birthday party. Hazel-E, 41, is coming for Cardi B, 28, — and fans are not having it. The former Love & Hip Hop star took heat on social media on Wednesday, July 13 after she seemingly claimed that the “WAP” rapper copied the theme of her daughter Ava‘s 1st birthday party. Hazel-E, who shares her daughter with husband De’Von Waller, celebrated her baby girl’s birthday last month with a lavish princess-themed function. And after Cardi and husband Offset threw their own princess-themed party for daughter Kulture‘s 3rd birthday over the weekend, Hazel-E was not happy.
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Christina Haack & Ant Anstead’s Reported Spousal Support Agreement May Surprise You

Christina Haack is not just back to her maiden name, but single in the eyes of the law once again. TMZ reports that she and ex-husband Ant Anstead have finalized their divorce less than a year after Haack filed in 2020, nailing down an agreement on spousal support, custody of their son Hudson Anstead, and how they’ll divide their shared assets. While all the details of their separation agreement are not available to the public, TMZ’s sources have reported they’ll be sharing legal and physical custody of Hudson and notably won’t owe one another spousal support going forward — a surprising outcome when you take a peek at these stars’ net worth.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Christina Haack's Struggles With Autoimmune Diseases

HGTV star Christina Haack has her hands full. From her two home renovation shows, "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast," to her three kids, Taylor, 10, Brayden, 5, and 18-month-old Hudson — as well as her two dogs, Cash and Biggie (per HGTV) — the star does it all.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy