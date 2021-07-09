Cancel
The Olympics Don’t Care About Black Athletes. They Never Did.

By Erin Corbett
Refinery29
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late June, sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson ran the 100m dash in just 10.86 seconds, quickly becoming a favorite to win the gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Even Michelle Obama took notice, complimenting Richardson on Twitter, and writing: "We are all so proud of you." As fervent as support for the Dallas-native was after her win, the subsequent outcry just over a week later when it was announced that Richardson would face a one-month suspension from the sport because she had tested positive for marijuana was even more impassioned. It felt wildly unjust that Richardson — not only known for her blistering speed but also for her fiery personal style — would be denied a chance to compete for using a substance that is legal in 18 U.S. states (including Oregon, where she used it), and is not considered to be a performance-enhancing drug.

