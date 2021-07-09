Worth Watching: ‘Atypical’ Final Season, ‘Leverage’ Returns, ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ Gloria Estefan’s Musical Heritage

“You know how much I hate musicals. People don’t just burst into song in real life,” complains Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) to girlfriend Melissa (Cecily Strong) early in the new Apple TV+ miniseries Schmigadoon!. At the moment, Josh thinks they’ve just stumbled into a weird tourist trap filled with performers aping styles of classic Forties and Fifties musicals. Only later will the pair realize that Schmigadoon is a magical place — not unlike the titular town of Lerner and Loewe’s 1947 Broadway classic Brigadoon — where the musical numbers are for real and neither of them can leave until they’ve found true love, whether with each other (at a moment when their relationship has seen better days) or one of the locals. This discovery only makes Josh more miserable, while Melissa finds herself taken with some aspects of the place, the songs in particular.