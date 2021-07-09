Cancel
Worth Watching: 'Atypical' Final Season, 'Leverage' Returns, 'Secret Celebrity Renovation,' Gloria Estefan's Musical Heritage

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beloved Netflix comedy Atypical delivers its final aspirational season. New capers await the Leverage crew as the former TNT series returns for Redemption on IMDb TV. Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady gives back to his aunt in the premiere of CBS’ feel-good Secret Celebrity Renovation. A Great Performances special follows Gloria Estefan on a global exploration of her musical roots.

Rolling Stone

'Schmigadoon!': Musical Parody Miniseries Brings That Old Song and Dance Back to Life

“You know how much I hate musicals. People don’t just burst into song in real life,” complains Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) to girlfriend Melissa (Cecily Strong) early in the new Apple TV+ miniseries Schmigadoon!. At the moment, Josh thinks they’ve just stumbled into a weird tourist trap filled with performers aping styles of classic Forties and Fifties musicals. Only later will the pair realize that Schmigadoon is a magical place — not unlike the titular town of Lerner and Loewe’s 1947 Broadway classic Brigadoon — where the musical numbers are for real and neither of them can leave until they’ve found true love, whether with each other (at a moment when their relationship has seen better days) or one of the locals. This discovery only makes Josh more miserable, while Melissa finds herself taken with some aspects of the place, the songs in particular.
Deadline

Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy & Others Round Out Cast Of Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel Luckiest Girl Alive starring Mila Kunis has rounded out its cast, adding Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Chiara Aurelia, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton. Mike Barker is directing the pic, with Bruna Papandrea and...
WATCH: Stars Surprise Loved Ones with a Home Makeover on Secret Celebrity Renovation Sneak Peak

CBS's new home renovation series will give stars an opportunity to get their hands dirty and reciprocate the support they received from a loved one on their path to stardom. Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, follows celebrities from all walks of life as they show their gratitude to someone who helped them achieve their goals by giving them the home renovation of their dreams.
Atypical Final Season Streaming on Netflix

While Netflix sometimes has a habit of cancelling shows too early, giving them just a season or two of life before pulling the plug, one of the streamer's more acclaimed series got the chance to finish out its story. On Friday, Netflix debuted the fourth season of Atypical, the series that stars Keir Gilchrist as a young man on the autism spectrum. Atypical has garnered praise by critics and fans alike throughout its run, and is now coming to an end after four years.
Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.
Atypical Creator Teases 'Satisfying' Endings and 'Messages of Hope' in Final Season of Netflix Series

Atypical’s final season, which arrives this Friday on Netflix, is all about new beginnings. The charming dramedy follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who searches for love and independence. Over the years, he has found greater autonomy and an awesome girlfriend in Paige (Jenna Boyd), while also picking up important life lessons along the way.
'Leverage: Redemption' EP Dean Devlin Teases More Secrets and a 'Fulfilling' End to the Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. Over these first eight episodes, Leverage‘s Grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), Thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), Fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), and Maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) did what the bad guys of this series do best in the IMDb TV revival Redemption: stop the rich and powerful who take what they want. (Aldis Hodge’s Hacker Alec Hardison helped out in two episodes before his skills were needed elsewhere.)
Atypical creator teases what to expect from the show's finale

Netflix's Atypical is coming to an end with season 4 this week. Releasing on Friday (July 9) the final season of the show will see Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist) as he approaches the end of his time at college, a goal he never thought he could achieve at the start of the show because of his autism spectrum disorder.
Nischelle Turner Shares Wayne Brady's Heartwarming Tribute On 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

(CBS) – The surprise is finally out tonight on CBS as Secret Celebrity Renovation makes its series debut at 8/7c, also available to stream with Paramount+ or the CBS App. Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by Nischelle Turner, gives a look behind the curtain at some of sports and entertainments’ biggest names as they surprise some very special people from their upbringing with an incredible home renovation.
What to watch on Friday: 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' on CBS

Betty (HBO at 11; HBO Max) It’s Halloween. Camille tries to make amends, and Janay is sick of taking it slow. Physical (Apple TV Plus) Sheila films two videos that plunge her deeper into debt and deception. Lisey’s Story (Apple TV Plus) It’s been two years since Scott’s death, and...
"Atypical": explanation of the end of season 4

His family, friends and girlfriend are initially not quite sure what to make of this plan considering that Sam is not exactly the outdoor or adventurous type and he also hates the whistling sound that snow pants make and is one of the diners. most demanding of all time. But when Sam’s program to Antarctica is canceled because he is the only applicant, it seems his family is even more determined to help him when they see him that he decides to do it alone with or without the program.
Worth Watching: 'Loki' Finale, 'Heist' and 'Gunpowder Milkshake' on Netflix, 'Good Trouble' and 'Dr. Pimple Popper' Return

Marvel’s marvelous Loki signs off after just six episodes. Netflix revisits notorious American heists in a docuseries and gathers a tremendous cast of kick-butt female heroes in the action flick Gunpowder Milkshake. Cable fan favorites return for a summer run of Freeform’s Good Trouble and TLC’s squeeze-at-your-own-risk Dr. Pimple Popper.
Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season One Ratings

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition had a long and successful run on ABC and was recently revived on HGTV. Now, CBS is trying their own twist on a feel-good home makeover show. Will Secret Celebrity Renovation be a hit in the ratings? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV tonight: 'Schmigadoon!' will delight fans of musicals

“Charmed” (8 p.m., The CW): In the season’s penultimate episode, the Charmed Ones must confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it. Meanwhile, Macy must face down Abby’s mother in order to acquire a secret weapon, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) returns to help Mel from going into labor prematurely, and Maggie and Harry need to save Jordan before he becomes the latest victim of the Tomb of Chaos.
'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot 'Kindred'

Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

