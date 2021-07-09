Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho Power customers set record for electricity use

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Power customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon used a record amount of electricity last week, the company said.

The utility company told KIVI-TV in a story on Friday that electricity use peaked at 3,745 megawatts on the evening of June 30. That’s more than 9% above the previous record of 3,422 megawatts set in July 2017.

Idaho Power has about 590,000 customers, about 50,000 more than in 2017. The state-regulated company said the additional customers and record-breaking heat led to the new electricity-use record.

Peak demands occur on hot summer afternoons as air conditioners and agricultural irrigation pumps turn on.

“We have experts who train year-round for exactly these types of scenarios,” said Adam Richins, Idaho Power’s chief operating officer. “Last week’s success in meeting extremely high demand shows just how skilled our people are and how resilient our system is. We also appreciate all our customers who helped lighten the load in the evening hours.”

The company hopes to bring online the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line as soon as 2026. That line will allow Idaho Power to import up to 500 megawatts, enough power for more than 175,000 homes.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity#Southern Idaho#Ap#Kivi Tv#Idaho Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Indiana town looks to redevelop Illiana Motor Speedway site

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana community is looking for proposals to redevelop the historic Illiana Motor Speedway site into a business park. The Schererville Town Council voted unanimously last week to work with the Lake County Economic Alliance to request proposals for the 50-acre site off U.S. 30, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Some DNR customer service centers to reopen to public

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is resuming some regular operations that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting this week, some customer service centers and field offices will be open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Labor Day. Staff in these offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits, according to the DNR.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Rhode Island’s nature trail network gets $1.4M boost

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nature trails and hiking paths across Rhode Island are getting $1.4 million worth of improvements through Federal Highway Administration grants, state officials said. The money administered by the state departments of Environmental Management and Transportation is being distributed to 22 communities and nonprofits to support erosion...
Petrolia, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

5.1 earthquake strikes off northern California coast

PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 5.1 earthquake struck off the northern California coast late Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake just before midnight was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Eureka. The depth was just...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Forest Service expands closure order in Boundary Waters

ELY, Min. (AP) — Superior National Forest officials say they are expanding their closure order for the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Ely because of the threat of wildfires burning across the Canadian border. The newly expanded order, which took effect Sunday, includes 12 more BWCA entry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy