Calspan CEO buys Lincoln Parkway house for $1.956 million

By James Fink
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former wife of the late attorney Stephen Barnes sold her Lincoln Parkway residence, setting a 2021 benchmark for residential real estate transactions in Buffalo. According to documents filed in the Erie County clerk’s office, Ruth Barnes sold her 5,638-square-foot house at 120 Lincoln Parkway to Floss Roots LLC, which is connected to Calspan Holdings President and CEO Peter Sauer. Sale price for the five-bedroom house is $1,956,801.

State
Florida State
#Ceo#Residential Real Estate#Dallas#Calspan Ceo#Lincoln Parkway#Floss Roots Llc#Calspan Holdings#Buffalo Forge Co
