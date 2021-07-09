Calspan CEO buys Lincoln Parkway house for $1.956 million
The former wife of the late attorney Stephen Barnes sold her Lincoln Parkway residence, setting a 2021 benchmark for residential real estate transactions in Buffalo. According to documents filed in the Erie County clerk’s office, Ruth Barnes sold her 5,638-square-foot house at 120 Lincoln Parkway to Floss Roots LLC, which is connected to Calspan Holdings President and CEO Peter Sauer. Sale price for the five-bedroom house is $1,956,801.www.bizjournals.com
