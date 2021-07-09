Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Police fatally shoot man; apparent handgun was water pistol

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police officers responding after a man made multiple 911 calls shot and killed him after he announced he had a gun and then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them, police said Friday.

The object pointed by the 64-year-old man before he was shot Thursday night turned out to be a water gun, the Police Department said in a statement.

The sergeant and three officers involved in the shooting went to the home and offered assistance after the man early Thursday “called 911 numerous times making various statements which indicated a mental health problem,” the statement said.

No identities were released.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Mental Health#Water Gun#Ap#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri man dies after his car veers off road and hits tree

DITTMER, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man died early Sunday after his car struck a tree about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis. The Missouri State Patrol said the impact killed Randy McDowell, 68, of Dittmer. McDowell was driving west on Missouri Highway 30 when he veered off the left side of the road in Jefferson County and struck a tree around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy