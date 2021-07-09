Police fatally shoot man; apparent handgun was water pistol

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police officers responding after a man made multiple 911 calls shot and killed him after he announced he had a gun and then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them, police said Friday.

The object pointed by the 64-year-old man before he was shot Thursday night turned out to be a water gun, the Police Department said in a statement.

The sergeant and three officers involved in the shooting went to the home and offered assistance after the man early Thursday “called 911 numerous times making various statements which indicated a mental health problem,” the statement said.

No identities were released.