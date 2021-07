Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's creator confirmed the new spin-off manga is in the works with a fun new sketch! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series is one of the most successful action manga and anime franchises of the last few years, and it has seen that same kind of monumental success with every breakout release of the franchise. Although the original manga series came to an end some time ago, it was only a matter of time before the franchise returned for a new kind of manga. Except this return is probably likely different than what fans had expected.