Mercer County, NJ

Authorities: Woman, baby die in fire that injured 3 others

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A woman and a 9-month-old baby died Friday in an early morning fire in New Jersey that also injured three others.

The fire started just after 3:30 a.m. in the two-and-a-half-story, woodframe duplex on Woodlawn Avenue, causing a partial roof collapse, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Firefighters found the baby girl and a woman in her 40s dead inside, authorities said. Three others were taken to a hospital with injuries. Their conditions were unknown.

Authorities have not released any names.

Officials were awaiting autopsy results and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

