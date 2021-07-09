Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Commission will reinstate ousted Milwaukee chief next week

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will return to his post as the city’s top cop next week, the city’s police commission said Friday.

The commission initially issued a statement saying Morales will return to his old job on Monday. The commission issued another statement later Friday saying the reinstatement has been pushed back to Thursday to coincide with a commission meeting that day.

Morales retired in August after the commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the department.

Morales sued for damages and Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled in May that Morales should be reinstated on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settled the lawsuit. Morales’ attorneys agreed to continue settlement negotiations through Monday.

The commission said in its first statement Friday that the department is still managing “significant internal and external challenges.”

“The (commission) is committed to working with Mr. Morales and the community to address these challenges and increase both safety and justice in Milwaukee,” the statement said.

Morales’ attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, didn’t immediately respond to a message Friday.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfonso Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alabama asks feds if COVID funds can be used for prisons

Alabama is asking federal officials whether COVID-19 recovery funds can be used to improve state prisons with “better, enhanced, and/or extended infrastructure.”. The Montgomery Advertise r reports that Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department asking the question. Dunn framed the request as enhancing health care and programming for inmates. Lawmakers have previously said they want to know if pandemic recovery funds can be used for prison construction and renovations. The question arose after Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons fell apart because of financing concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy