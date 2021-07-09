Cancel
Middleborough, MA

Police search for man who opened fire at state facility

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police are looking for a person they say fired multiple gunshots at a state Department of Transportation facility south of Boston on Friday morning before fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

There were no reported injuries.

Police responded to the public works depot in Middleborough sometime after 9 a.m., police said in a tweeted statement.

Police said the man fired four or five shots. Area residents were asked to shelter in place and area streets were closed to traffic as police searched for the suspect, who they described as armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him, police said.

State police said the man was wearing fatigues. Local police described him as wearing a bucket hat and about 5 feet, 10 inches (1.8 meters) tall.

