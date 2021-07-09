Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Prague, MN

Shirley M. Kohout, age 80

montgomerymnnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley M. Kohout, age 80, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side at her home on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Shirley was born on February 10, 1941 in New Prague to Fred and Marcella (Svobodny) Witt. She graduated from New Prague High School and went to work at Queen of Peace Hospital. She married the love of her life, her neighborhood sweetheart, Martin J. “Marty” Kohout on February 17, 1962 at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. Shirley was a beloved bus driver for New Prague Schools and also worked at Don’s Red Owl and Mystic Lake. Shirley was a spitfire, organizing her affairs and taking meticulous care of her yard. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and fishing and loved going to the casino. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.

montgomerymnnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
New Prague, MN
Obituaries
City
Jackson, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Madison, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
New Prague, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Bowling#Las Vegas#New Prague High School#Queen Of Peace Hospital#St Wenceslaus Church#New Prague Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy