Shirley M. Kohout, age 80, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side at her home on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Shirley was born on February 10, 1941 in New Prague to Fred and Marcella (Svobodny) Witt. She graduated from New Prague High School and went to work at Queen of Peace Hospital. She married the love of her life, her neighborhood sweetheart, Martin J. “Marty” Kohout on February 17, 1962 at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. Shirley was a beloved bus driver for New Prague Schools and also worked at Don’s Red Owl and Mystic Lake. Shirley was a spitfire, organizing her affairs and taking meticulous care of her yard. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and fishing and loved going to the casino. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.