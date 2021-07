PUCHONG (July 17): The government expects all senior citizens in the Klang Valley to be vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it is in line with the decision that this group be allowed to come and get their vaccine shots on a "walk in" basis at all vaccination centres (PPVs) and government health facilities in the Klang Valley from today.