Their objective was to bring the community back – and it seems “The Rockaway Beach Surf and Skate Classic” did just that. On July 10, Jimmy Soladay, organizer and founder of the “Classic,” along with partners Luke Ayata and Jeeny Hernandez, hosted their first surfing and skateboarding competition, whose purpose, according to Soladay, was to not only give surfers and skateboarders of all ages a chance to compete in their first event and demonstrate their skills, but also “to convey that we (the Rockaways) are back,” he said.