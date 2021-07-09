Cancel
Meal replacements: How manufacturers are differentiating their products from other functional foods and powdered supplements

By Sebastian Krawiec
nutritionaloutlook.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeal replacements as a category have changed dramatically as consumers began more actively incorporating nutritional supplements such as protein into their daily regimens. What was previously an approach to weight loss became an opportunity to sip a nutrient-rich meal through a straw while catching the bus to work. As Mintel pointed out back in 2016, 39% of surveyed consumers reported using nutritional and performance drinks to replace breakfast, and 58% said they used nutritional and performance drinks as meal replacements.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutritional Supplements#Food Cravings#Meal Replacements#Powders#Vitamins#Optibiotix Health#Slimbiome#Glucomannan#Phox Foods Inc#Als#Canadian#Md
