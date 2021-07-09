Cancel
Fed says shortages of materials, hiring problems holding back recovery

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Shortages of materials and “difficulties in hiring” are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and have driven a “transitory” bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. “Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth,” the...

