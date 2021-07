When I saw the deer in our backyard last week, I was so excited, especially seeing the two fawns. I am not excited anymore, and to the deer in my neighborhood, this means war. The timeline of events caught me by surprise. The first sign of trouble was a couple of weeks back when I noticed that some of my impatience had been munched. This was when I noticed the hoof prints. I didn't get too worked up, the damage to the flowers was minimal. Next week my impatiences were pulled out of the ground, with their roots still attached, some of the flowers had been eaten. I swear the damn deer must have been drunk.