Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Washing machine buying guide: how to choose the best one for you

By Amie Pearce
goodhousekeeping.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattling with a broken washing machine or looking for an upgrade? Whatever the reason you’re shopping for a new one, you need to know the trusty cleaners will stand by you, and keep your clothes sparkling and stain-free. To help with your research, the Good Housekeeping Institute has expertly tested...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Washing Machine#The Wash#Economy#Design#Washer#Detergent#Wash Cycle Programmes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsreviewed.com

An awesome soft-close lid isn't reason enough to buy this Frigidaire washing machine

If you're in the market for a mid-range washer, the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW (available at AppliancesConnection for $668.10) top-loading washing machine makes an appealing option on the show floor. It has an understated design, a clear top so you can look in and see your laundry in action, and a soft-close lid that feels great to use—certainly much better than it slamming shut on your fingers. Unfortunately, the FFTW4120SW scores below average in most other areas—key areas, like cleaning. The FFTW4120SW isn't a bad washer by any stretch—and it may even make a good budget option if you can get it on sale. In all, the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW is a mostly-average washer that does nothing to impress. If you're researching top-loaders, we recommend the Whirlpool WTW8127LC, which is the best top-load washer with pole agitator we've reviewed to date.
Interior DesignThe Southern

How to choose the best soaking tub for your bathroom

Q: Dear Ed: I am in the planning stage for my new bathroom. Space is a little tight, but I want a separate shower stall and soaking bath. What are some basic style options for the soaking tub that I can look at to see what can best fit my bathroom layout?
LifestyleFingerLakes1

Best tips on how you can buy the right restaurant furniture

Just like you might find it a bit hard to choose the right appliances for your commercial kitchen, finding the right furniture for your restaurant can be equally frustrating. You have to choose the furniture which fits perfectly with the decorations in your restaurant, and go well with the ambiance.
LifestyleField & Stream

How to Choose the Best Backpacking Tent

A backpacking tent is the single most important piece of camping gear you can bring with you when you’re venturing into the backcountry. The reason is simple: You need to be able to trust your shelter at all times. Unlike when you’re car camping, you won’t be able to run to your vehicle in case of inclement weather. You need to get a tent that will stay upright and keep you protected in rain and wind.
Lifestylefinehomesandliving.com

A Quick Guide On How To Choose The Right Knife For The Job

Knives are incredibly versatile pieces of equipment that are used in many different areas other than just cooking. Even within the kitchen, these knives can have different roles as different types are designed to do particular things. You can even find a knife to help you cut down a tree or one that can help you dig a hole in the ground.
Interior DesignDomaine

The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Window Treatments You're Sure to Love

Buying window treatments can be challenging. There is an infinite number of selections with various opacities, colors, and styles galore. But, if you've ever lost your way shopping for window treatments, have no fear—consider this your ultimate guide to choosing window treatments. We're sharing how to choose the best fitting...
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

10 best washing up liquids for cleaning dishes quickly

Doing the washing up is a universally hated chore, but it's made mildly more bearable by a good washing up liquid. The best formulas will leave your pots, pans, plates, cutlery and glassware gleaming, no matter how greasy or dried-on your leftovers. They will generate enough foam to clean quickly and effectively, without bubbling up so much that they block your plughole.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Best cordless vacuum cleaners 2021: Dyson, Samsung, Shark and more

(Pocket-lint) - Whether you're doing a spring clean, getting ready for visitors or just want to live in a clean house, you're going to need a vacuum cleaner. There's no real way around it. Thankfully, superb strides have been made in the cordless vacuuming market, meaning that your days of trailing an awkward wire around are over.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

The 5 Best Things to Do for Your Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The dishwasher is easy to neglect. You stick your dirty dishes in and, with any luck and maybe a rinse aid, they come out clean. Your loading habits might be the source of frequent discussion, but giving the actual appliance any real attention is often low on the list of kitchen maintenance chores.
Brownsburg, INWISH-TV

How to choose the best outdoor fabric for your needs

Mother nature can be really hard on fabrics, so it’s important to get furniture made of the right material to survive in the outdoors. Tammy Hession of Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us today with tips on what kind of all season fabric works best. THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best robot vacuum cleaners that clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

Whether you love them or loathe them, household chores are a necessary part of everyday life. So wouldn’t it be great to have someone or something to pick up the slack? Enter: robot vacuum cleaners, a worthwhile investment for any busy household.Robot vacuum cleaners have recently hugely risen in popularity, especially as more affordable models have joined the vacuum market with options that suit most budgets – Aldi even brought out their own model last year which promptly sold out. Manufacturers offer a wide range of features on these smart cleaners like voice control, room mapping and even automatic dirt...
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Cubes Are a 'Decluttering Essential'—and They're Less Than $3 Each

These days, there are a wealth of different organizers—whether you're searching for kitchen storage or merely looking for a few boxes to declutter the home office. And while you could certainly spend hours picking out all different kinds of organizers, there's one set that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by: the Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes Organizer.
Economyamericanmovingandhauling.com

How to Choose the Best Date for Your Move

When you are choosing the best date to move, a lot of it ultimately comes down to where you’re moving to and the circumstances around it. For example, if you are moving into college there isn’t much flexibility available as you can only move in once the dorms open. If there is flexibility available for your moving date, it’s beneficial to pick a date during the offseason. This is sometime between September and May and is when moving prices are the lowest.
Behind Viral VideosPeople

These 10 Kitchen Gadgets from TikTok Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home — Starting at $8

Some people are naturally gifted chefs, while others have toiled long and hard in the kitchen to become culinary experts. Then there are those who, regardless of all their efforts, struggle to develop any culinary prowess. The kitchen can be a treacherous and tiresome place for many, and that's okay (we all have different skill sets). Luckily for those of us who are a little more clumsy and messy in the kitchen, plenty of TikTokers have shared their favorite gadgets that can help simplify your cooking routine and compensate for any lacking culinary dexterity. Even the food wizards among us can use these tools to streamline their cooking endeavours.
Lifestyleadvancedmixology.com

15 Best Wine Bottle Coasters In 2021: Reviews & Buying Guide

When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. For more information on how we conduct reviews, click here. Whether you are a wine aficionado or a fan of luxurious things, a bottle of vintage wine is one of life's pleasures. However, it can be difficult to keep your expensive investment stay clean on the dinner table and when it’s poured into glasses unless you have a wine bottle coaster.
Home & GardenPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean a glass stove

A pristine, streak-free glass stove is the epitome of a clean kitchen. As a flat, glass surface, we naturally assume that this type of cooktop is easier to clean than gas. While this might be the case, that’s not to say that it doesn’t present its own difficulties. Over time,...

Comments / 3

Community Policy