Washing machine buying guide: how to choose the best one for you

If you're in the market for a mid-range washer, the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW (available at AppliancesConnection for $668.10) top-loading washing machine makes an appealing option on the show floor. It has an understated design, a clear top so you can look in and see your laundry in action, and a soft-close lid that feels great to use—certainly much better than it slamming shut on your fingers. Unfortunately, the FFTW4120SW scores below average in most other areas—key areas, like cleaning. The FFTW4120SW isn't a bad washer by any stretch—and it may even make a good budget option if you can get it on sale. In all, the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW is a mostly-average washer that does nothing to impress. If you're researching top-loaders, we recommend the Whirlpool WTW8127LC, which is the best top-load washer with pole agitator we've reviewed to date.