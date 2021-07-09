Texas landowners win $24M in royalties case

Thousands of South Texas landowners and their lawyers have won a $24 million settlement over improperly calculated oil and gas royalties. Judge Keith Ellison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston this month signed the final agreement between Spanish oil giant Repsol and more than 2,700 affected royalty owners in the Eagle Ford shale basin of South Texas. The royalty owners filed a class action lawsuit in 2016 against Talisman Energy over improperly calculated royalties from 2013 to 2016. Repsol in 2015 acquired Talisman Energy for $8.3 billion.