Elizabethton, TN

Lois (Peanut) Elliott Greer

Johnson City Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON - Lois (Peanut) Elliott Greer, 87, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Andy J. & Onnie Bell Brookshire Elliott. Peanut was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was Co-Owner of Treasure Chest Ceramic & Porcelain Shop for several years. She loved working in her flowers and in her garden. Peanut was a member of Eastside Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Norman L. Greer who passed away December 24, 2016, by a brother: Roscoe Elliott and three sisters: Ruth Maines, Gertie Nave and Ivan Elliott.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

