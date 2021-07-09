Carly Pearce releases ‘Next Girl’ live version as original goes gold

The Academy of Country Music® announced today the first round of talent participating in the 14th ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, which is set to be hosted by two-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce. Artists confirmed to perform include Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, HARDY, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, RaeLynn and Lee Ann Womack, with more talent to be announced in the coming weeks. The 14th ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, considered one of the industry’s favorite nights, is an evening dedicated to recognizing the special honorees and winners from the 55th and 56th Academy of Country Music Awards™. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and will be livestreamed on Circle Network’s social channels – Circle All Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Circle Network will also air a television special around the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at a later date this year. Tickets are available to the public now at Ticketmaster.