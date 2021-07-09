Cancel
Carly Pearce releases ‘Next Girl’ live version as original goes gold

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle celebrates gold status and Grand Ole Opry membership invitation. Carly Pearce has released a special live version of “Next Girl” as the original officially earns RIAA gold certification. “Next Girl (Live)” is out now via Big Machine Records. “I don’t know how to keep saying thank you enough for...

