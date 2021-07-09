The Little Playground That Could, Because of You!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Pathways to Hope program is not new to the Salvation Army. Now, this initiative is being added to the services that the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army offers. The program is designed for families with at least one child under the age of 18 who are ready to set goals and make long-term changes for themselves and for the good of their family. Families that participate in the program are paired with a case manager that will support and coach them on their journey to breaking the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness.