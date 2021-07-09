The Little Playground That Could, Because of You!
It is with an overwhelming sense of gratitude that the Friends of the Beach 59th Street Playground Association has landed in the beginning of Summer 2021 with two successful events already firmly under its belt. Tentatively emerging from the isolating restrictions of the Covid19 Pandemic was made possible by the benevolence, goodwill, encouragement and positive energy of those who have watched our struggle and our commitment, believed in our mission and supported our efforts.
