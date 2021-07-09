Cancel
Porsche 911 Turbos, and the new Lotus Emira | Autoblog Podcast #686

By Autoblog Staff
Autoblog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The two talk about their experiences in the 911 Turbo and Turbo S Cabriolet, then pivot to talking about the BMW M3 Competition on the Indiana Nürburgring. They follow that up by discussing driver assistance systems, given recent experience in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade with Super Cruise and Hyundai's Highway Drive Assist. After that, they get into some news, talking about the new Lotus Emira and Genesis G80 Sport. Finally, they wrap up with a rather interesting two-for-one "Spend my Money" edition where they help two listeners with different car buying conundrums.

#Turbos#The Autoblog Podcast#Road Test#Super Cruise#Highway Drive Assist#Itunes Spotify#Spotify Rss#Rss Aggregator Mp3#Autoblog Daily Digest
Related
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes SL Roadster, Aston Martin Valkyrie, BMW i3: Car News Headlines

The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis designed by the AMG, which is handling development of the car.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New Bespoke BMW M Car Could Have A Citroen Name

When it comes to bespoke performance cars from the three big German luxury brands, Audi has the R8 while Mercedes offers the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, with the F1-engined One hypercar coming soon. What about BMW? The Vision M Next concept fitted that bill as well, but it never materialized as plans for a production version were dropped.
MotorsportsCarscoops

Jenson Button Drives The New Emira On Lotus’ Hethel Track

Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button was invited to the premiere of the Lotus Emira and drove it flat-out around the Hethel track for more than 30 laps. While not being an independent review, by all means, Button is a legit long-time fan of Lotus and his comments as an experienced F1 driver always count. After driving the Emira, he said: “You always expect a Lotus to have good mechanical grip through the low-speed corners but there was plenty of downforce in the high-speed corners too. That means the feeling of great balance is the same no matter how you’re driving it. It’s exceptional and I’m a big fan.”
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

BMW 2-Series Coupe Gains Size, Loses the Stick

Once again, the #savethemanuals crowd weeps. And with good reason — the BMW 2-Series, which I remember being quite wonderful to drive the last time I piloted one (it’s been a few years) — will be going automatic only. That’s not the only change. It’s longer, lower, wider, and the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

People Can't Stop Looking At The Lotus Emira

There will never be another new Lotus like the all-new Emira. What we're looking at is the final combustion-engined sports car from Hethel and it's having its global debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. A replacement for the Exige and Evora, the Emira will come powered by a choice of two engines: an AMG-sourced 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 360 horsepower or the familiar (one of our favorite engines) 3.5-liter supercharged V6 courtesy of Toyota, now tuned to churn out a healthy 400 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

The new Lotus Emira ends a sports car era in the best possible way

Lotus may be embracing electrification but the British automaker is giving combustion engines a fitting send-off, with the 2022 Lotus Emira promising supercar focus with sports car pricing. Unveiled today, the Emira may be the last of the gas-only Lotus models, but it taps the automaker’s newest platforms and tech.
Carstopgear.com

Official: it’s impossible to configure a bad Lotus Emira

New British mid-engined sports car ‘looks ace in all colours, especially yellow’, experts confirm. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Breaking news from our Internet Procrastination correspondent: it’s been officially announced that the new Lotus Emira cannot...
CarsRoad & Track

The Emira Is the Lotus Sports Car of Tomorrow

Lotus’ last gas-powered car is many things: A mix of the firm’s visual future; its (recent) past, thanks to its V-6; and an upgrade for the company, in terms of what it offers customers. The Emira will be a car of many engines, with either Lotus’ tried-and-tested 3.5-liter supercharged V-6...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2023 Lotus Emira First Look: Beyond the Evora

Lotus has been building sports cars at its small factory in Hethel, England, since 1966. Back then, in an era before multi-car households were common and when only farmers drove Land Rovers, many Lotus customers used their Elans and Europas as daily drivers. The 2023 Lotus Emira aims to recapture that spirit. This new Lotus has been designed from the wheels up to be a sports car that can be driven every day.
Carscarwow.co.uk

Lotus Emira supercar revealed: price, specs and release date

The new Lotus Emira is a high-performance sports car could tempt you away from the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman. This all-new model comes with the option of a supercharged V6 engine (borrowed from the current Exige and Evora) and an all-new AMG-tuned 2.0-litre Mercedes engine from the A45 S. Entry-level cars will cost less than £60,000 when they go on sale soon.
CarsMotorAuthority

Preview: Lotus Emira is automaker's farewell to internal combustion

Lotus on Tuesday unveiled the Emira, which the company claims will be its last internal-combustion sports car. It's expected to start deliveries to global markets—including the United States—in spring 2022, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2023 model. Previously known by the code name Type 131, the Emira will...
Carsautotrader.com

Lotus Unveils Emira, Its Swan Song to Gasoline Engines

Lotus bids adieu to gasoline-fueled engines with its new Emira, a mid-engine sports car available with 360 to 400 horsepower. The Emira will provide quite a parting shot for the British boutique brand’s gasoline era when it goes on sale next summer. A bonded aluminum chassis sits under its angular bodywork, designed to keep weight to as low as 2,300 pounds in European specification. At just shy of 174 inches between its bumpers, the Emira is about the size of a Porsche Cayman.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

All-new Lotus Emira kick-starts firm's reinvention with AMG power

Porsche 718 Cayman rival gets updated platform, transformed cabin and choice of V6 or turbo four power. Lotus’s first brand-new series-production model in more than a decade is a stunning mid-engined, two-seat sports coupé with supercar-aping looks, a high-quality interior and the option of four-cylinder turbo power supplied by Mercedes-AMG.
Home & GardenPosted by
Forbes

Introducing The Lotus Emira, The Evija Inspired Small Sports Car

The Emira is a significant product for Lotus. The series production car begins a new era for the niche sportscar maker as it officially joins the Chinese auto giant Geely family. And it represents the final chapter in the age of the combustion engine for Lotus. “The Emira is a game-changer for us,” says managing director Matt Windle. “It is a highly significant milestone on our path to becoming a truly global performance car brand.”
Carsnhpbs.org

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet & 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Join us this week for a taste of top down nirvana in the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Then Pat Goss schools us on what oil in our engines actually does. And Stephanie Hart with dollars and cents COVID car buying tips. Finally, we'll live the high life in Cadillac's all-new Escalade.
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

F1 World Champion Is The First To Drive A Lotus Emira

The all-new 2022 Lotus Emira sports car just made its long-awaited debut, and the list of journalists and car enthusiasts who want to have a go in it is already a mile long. Well, anyone who wanted to be the first behind the wheel must now take a back seat to Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button. The 41-year-old former F1 star became the first in the world (outside of Lotus) to drive the new Emira at the company's Hethel test track facility. This wasn't just a low-speed parade lap in a show car; Lotus let the racecar driver rip around the track for 30 laps.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's How The 2022 Lotus Emira Cuts Through The Air

Lotus revealed its first new regular car in more than a decade this week (we're not considering the 2,000-hp electric Evija a regular car). It's called the Lotus Emira and despite its curb weight being a little more than we'd like at 3,079 pounds, it's still a gorgeous little junior supercar. During the live presentation from Lotus HQ in Hethel, design director Russell Carr walked us through the curving and scalloped sheetmetal.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

‘The Era of Emira’ is about to begin: all-new Lotus sports car unveiled on Tuesday 6 July

One of the most eagerly anticipated new car launches of the year will take place tomorrow as the covers come off the all-new Lotus Emira. The perfect illustration of the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand, the Emira is an all-new mid-engined premium sports car that will be built in a new factory at Hethel, Norfolk. The site has been rejuvenated as part of a £100millon investment in Lotus’ UK operations.
Chicago, ILAutoblog

2021 Chicago Auto Show special | Autoblog Podcast #687

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. This week was a 2021 Chicago Auto Show special, so the trio kick things off by discussing all the big reveals at the show. There were only a few this year, with the big two being the 2022 Jeep Compass and U.S.-spec 2022 VW GTI and Golf R. After that, they get into the feel of the show, which was unlike any other auto show we've ever been to. You can read a written account here, but we go even more in-depth in the podcast, discussing some of the important cars on display and what the atmosphere of the show was like. Finally, instead of Spend My Money this week, we debate which pizza is the best: Chicago style, Detroit style or New York style — we ate a lot of pizza in Chicago.

