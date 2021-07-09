2022 Chevy Montana Small Pickup Could Be GM’s Maverick Fighter

General Motors Design has been showing off various conceptual sketches of late, showing either the early stages of the design process or a completed idea that never made it to production. A great number of these have been of trucks, including a crazy off-roader that looks perfect for a film about a dystopian future. Other sketches look like relatively basic redesigns of the Silverado. We've also seen a sexy coupe design and a sportier look for the Sonic hatchback, but the latest post shared by GM Design is once again of a truck, and this one seems to be fairly realistic while also looking futuristic.