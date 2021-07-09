2022 Chevy Montana Small Pickup Could Be GM’s Maverick Fighter
The next generation of GM’s compact unibody pickup is almost ready. Will it wind up in America this time?. Unibody pickup trucks seem to have evolved almost overnight from objects of derision and figments of the American imagination to the most closely watched segment in the market. There, the Bronco Sport-based Ford Maverick will face off against the Hyundai Santa Cruz, a relative of the Tucson crossover. Far less known is that GM has a third potential contestant getting ready in the wings: the 2022 Chevrolet Montana.www.thedrive.com
