This week’s guest: Bayley, Zelina Vega, and Kevin Owens. – No Paul Heyman again this week, as Pat McAfee joined Kayla Braxton to host this week’s edition of Talking Smack. Pat and Kayla bantered a bit and touted the return of live audiences. McAfee gave props to the ThunderDome. Kayla then brought things back to talking about the Money in the Bank PPV and the angle with Edge on Smackdown and the absence of Roman Reigns from the show. They spent several minutes on the Edge/Jimmy Uso confrontation and Kayla dumped on Roman for talking about family all the time, but not helping his cousin this week.