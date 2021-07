So remember in this post when I said I’d be back the next day with Part II of my 2021 Mountain Adventures? Yeah, that clearly didn’t happen. 😅 The last couple of weeks have been a little bit wild–my son had spinal fusion surgery to correct severe scoliosis. It was planned, but I also planned on having a lot more downtime than I actually did. But. He’s doing great and I’m not doing the whole medication management every two hours, 24 hours a day thing anymore, so I’m back. I know a lot of people are vacationing/staycationing in Utah right now, so hopefully I can share some ideas of what to do in Cache Valley!