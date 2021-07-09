Cancel
Science

How climate shaped human bodies and brains through evolution

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
  • Human body size has grown as homo sapiens evolved over millennia.
  • A new study found a strong link between temperature and body size.
  • The link between human evolution and the climate could have implications for the future.

The average human brain is about three times larger than our ancestors from over a million years ago and the body has grown with it. This evolution could be linked closely with the climate, according to a new study — a finding that would have major implications as climate changes worsens.

“The colder it gets, the bigger the humans are,” Manuel Will, a Tübingen University researcher and joint first author on the study, told The Guardian. “If you’re bigger, you have a bigger body – you are producing more heat but losing relatively less because your surface is not expanding at the same rate.”

Just like other animals, humans have grown larger over the years to adjust to colder temperatures. The brain, however, isn't as closely linked to the climate and the study found that larger brain size was more linked to stable climates, where food supply is consistent and the brain is more likely to receive sufficient nutrition.

As the climate warms, the question becomes: will humans be able to evolve fast enough to survive?

“The past gives us clues about the future; we can learn from it. But we cannot simply extrapolate from it,” Will told The Guardian, saying, "we cannot assume that our bodies will get smaller as a result" of global warming.

