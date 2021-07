Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool reported on what were blatant lies published by The Washington Times over the latest United States Of Captain America comic published by Marvel Comics. Well, it seems that Fox News has been happy to go along with those lies – and so was Dean Cain. It is not clear if anyone actually read the comic book they were commenting about. Fox News has stated that "Marvel is facing backlash for its latest comic, "The United States of Captain America," which says the American dream isn't real" when the comic book doesn't say that at all. It's like that the Washington Times headlined and Fox News copied, but not in the comic itself.