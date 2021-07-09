Cancel
Santander Says They Have Stopped Payments to Binance for Customers’ Protection

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs posted on the Santander website, the bank explains:. We’re stopping payments to Binance for your protection. We want to let you know that we’ll be stopping payments from Santander accounts to Binance wherever possible. This follows the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recent warning to consumers and is to help protect you from fraud. For now, we won’t be restricting payments from Binance into your account(s).

www.crowdfundinsider.com

#Santander#Binance Markets Limited#The Binance Group#Bml#The Fca Notice#Aml#Kyc
