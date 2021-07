Britain and America may be two nations divided by a common language, but they face the same problem: a shortage of lorry drivers and truck drivers. During the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, hoarding, and e-commerce led to greater demand for freight carriers. The UK Road Haulage Association estimates a shortage of 100,000 drivers due to the pandemic and Brexit. Prior to the pandemic, the American Trucking Association estimated that the United States needs another 61,000 truckers, and ATA chief economist Bob Costello told me that he believes that the number is higher today.