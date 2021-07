We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Chromebooks on sale. You can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for as low as $150 if you head over to Samsung.com, where you will get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron Processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a 13.3-inch QLED 1920×1080 display. Now, if you want to spend a bit more, you can also go for the Intel Core i3 model that gets twice the storage and RAM for $300.