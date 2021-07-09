Cancel
Watch live: White House holds press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
White House press secretary Jen Psaki is slated to hold a press briefing Friday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

